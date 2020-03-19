Oakley’s finances are stable at the midway point of the fiscal year, according to the city’s finance director, Tim Przybyla.
About 57.7% of the city’s expected yearly general fund revenues (a little over $20 million) have already materialized, and expenditures are hovering around 45.2% of expected figures.
“Overall, the picture is good,” Przybyla said. “Revenues are coming in nicely. Expenditures are within budget.”
Several general-fund major revenue streams are presently showing optimistic outlooks, bringing in about $1.1 million above the over $20 million fiscal-year revenue estimate.
Property taxes are on track to be about 1.2% above projections; property tax in lieu of vehicle license fee funding is expected to come in at about 3.1% above estimates; police P6 funding should come in at about 7.7% above estimates; and sales tax figures are on track to hit projections.
Additionally, anticipated developer fees have surpassed annual projections, with 185 single-family dwelling permits already issued and another 25 estimated for the remainder of the fiscal year. A total of only 113 were issued last year.
On the expense side, all city departments are expected to stay within budget, even with a couple of mid-year adjustments.
An estimated $55,000 will be added to pay for a previously planned police department locker and detective room expansion project, and an additional $25,000 in expenses will go toward citywide damaged property repair, primarily stemming from vehicle accidents.
“There have been quite a few accidents or drunk drivers, where the vehicles have hit city properties and done damage,” Przybyla said. “A lot of times, they don’t have vehicle insurance.”
The stable outlook for this fiscal year follows last year’s similar results, when the city’s fund balance was about $2 million more than expected, with $600,000 added to the general fund, Przybyla said.
The continued positive news prompted city leaders to put $1.06 million toward paying 50% of the city’s California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) unfunded liability for a designated plan. This will save the city money in the long run, Przybyla said.
“(Committing the 1.06 million) and paying down the remaining 50% over five years will save the city $1.65 million of interest payments to CalPERS (currently at an interest rate of 7%) over the remaining life (of up to 30 years) for these various unfunded liabilities,” Przybyla affirmed in a city staff report.
Several city officials lauded the city’s unique savings opportunity.
“I think this a great opportunity to build on 20 years of good financial decisions,” said Councilmember Michael Krieg.
Fellow Councilmember Randy Pope agreed.
“I like paying off this chunk,” he said. “I’ll keep my fingers crossed that our projections continue, and we’ll have another 50% chunk, and we can knock off the rest of it.”
To view the city’s complete budget update, visit page 84 at https://bit.ly/391vjlE.
