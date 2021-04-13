The term of the current appointed and alternate commissioners to the Contra Costa County Library Commission will expire June 30. The City of Oakley is accepting applications for an appointed commissioner and an alternate commissioner until Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. The appointed and alternate commissioners will serve a four-year term (July 2021 through June 2025). Applications will be considered by the Oakley City Council on Tuesday, June 8 during its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to be available for the meeting as they may be interviewed by the City Council.
The Library Commission typically meets on the third Thursday evening of January, March, May, July, September and November. Information about the County Library Commission can be found on the Library’s website, https://ccclib.org/commission/.
For additional information, please contact Libby Vreonis at (925) 625-7013 or Vreonis@ci.oakley.ca.us
Here is the application: https://bit.ly/3cX52do.
