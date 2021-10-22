The city of Oakley is currently in the process of transitioning from at‐large elections for its five city councilmembers to district‐based elections. The 2001 California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) expands the Federal Voting Rights Act by making it easier for members of a protected class to prove that at‐large elections dilute their voting strength.
Prompted by the CVRA, many jurisdictions, including cities and special districts throughout California, have transitioned from at‐large to by‐district elections.
Five criteria are used to draw districts:
• Equal population
• Compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act (FVRA)
• Contiguity
• Compactness
• Respect for communities of interest
This month, the city posted two draft districting maps on its city’s website for public comment: https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/draft‐maps/. The city council encourages public feedback on the draft maps. The public can submit comments via email at districting@ci.oakley.ca.us, by post to Oakley City Hall, 3231 Main Street, or by phone at 925-625‐7013.
Three meetings regarding districting have already taken place, with three more scheduled through the end of the year: Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:00 p.m. — all in the Oakley City Council Chambers, 3231 Main Street.
