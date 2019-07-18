The City of Oakley has initiated a targeted update to its existing general plan.
The update is expected to take up to 16 months to complete. The first step in the process will be to obtain input from the city council, members of the public and various other community stakeholders. It should be noted the update is not anticipating any changes to current land use designations.
This targeted update will focus on environmental justice, mobility, climate change and adaptation. In order to give residents an opportunity share their thoughts and opinions on Oakley’s future, a survey has been created and is accessible at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DSHPRSG.
The city will also host the annual Heart of Oakley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21. The public is invited to join in and to sell their wares, market their businesses and share messages.
City staff is seeking food, art, crafts and retail vendors, as well as service groups and nonprofit organizations. Vendor space is limited and applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note a current California Sellers Permit number is required for vendors selling items. Nonprofit organizations will need to supply their 501(c)3 tax identification number to qualify for the nonprofit rate.
Please mail or return completed applications and fees to City of Oakley, Attention: Cindy Coelho, 3231 Main St., Oakley, CA, 94561.
Submission of an application does not guarantee a spot. You will be notified by email or phone if a spot has been reserved for you. For more information, contact Cindy Coelho at 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Additionally, the 20th Anniversary Ad-Hoc Committee needs feedback on what should be included in the time capsule to be placed in the new recreation center. Submit ideas for objects or artifacts that represent Oakley’s past and present by visiting www.ci.oakley.ca.us/celebrateoakley.
For more information on Oakley’s 20th anniversary, contact the recreation division at 925-625-7041.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.