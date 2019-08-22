Oakley Entrepreneur Center will host the second in a series of small business workshops, called "More Sales for Your Business," on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m for $20.
The entrepreneur center is located at 3330 Main St., on the second floor, across from the Civic Center Plaza. The workshop is provided by Oakley’s economic development program in collaboration with Los Medanos College.
Increasing sales is a fundamental goal for businesses, especially for the small business owner who wears many hats and often focuses more on operations than sales. This course is designed to teach business owners how to develop a mindset of business development and how to train and develop their staff. It will also touch on different customer types, sales strategies, scheduling, prospecting and more.
“The vast majority of Oakley companies are small businesses with one or two employees,” said Dwayne Dalman, economic development manager for the City of Oakley. “Business owners know a lot about their particular business but may not be as skilled in topics like business development, social media and (human resources). This is the expertise we are trying to bring to them to help their businesses grow and succeed.”
An additional workshop, called "How to Finance Your Business Expansion," will be held Friday, Sept. 27, and the final workshop in the series, called "Human Resources for Business Owners," will be held Friday, Oct. 25.
For more information about the workshop or to reserve a space, email Dwayne Dalman at dalman@ci.oakley.ca.us or call 925-625-7006. For more information about Oakley Entrepreneur Center, visit www.oakleyentrepreneurcenter.com.
