Many city services will not be open for the holidays
The City of Oakley is implementing its traditional holiday closure for non‐public safety city services.
Oakley City Hall Offices will be closed from 11:30 a.m.on Dec. 16 through the end of the year. Normal business hours will resume at 8 a.m on Jan 3.
In an effort to maintain public safety, the police department will stay open, the city said in a news release.
Public Works inspectors will not be available, but staff will be available to handle any matters needing immediate attention.
Additionally, the building division will be providing limited inspection services during the break, available Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The code enforcement division will be providing service calls concerning public health and safety issues on an as‐needed basis.
To contact code enforcement, email code‐ enforcement@ci.oakley.ca.us.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/
Police department reminds residents to be extra cautious of auto burglaries and package thefts during the holidays
The Oakley Police Department reminds all residents this is the time of year when it starts to see a spike in auto burglaries and package thefts from porches.
Officials remind everyone to take all valuables and boxes out of their vehicles.
“During this time of year that container you may keep in your vehicle to organize non‐essential and non‐valuable items may look like a Christmas gift that has not yet been wrapped,” the city said in a news release. In regards to package thefts, boxes that are left on porches are very enticing to thieves, so please try to time the deliveries when you know somebody will be home to receive them or coordinate with a neighbor to pick them up for you,”
Levee improvements underway
DeNova Homes has started on the levee construction for the Summer Lake North Subdivision located at the northeast corner of East Cypress Road and Bethel Island Road.
The levee improvements consist of moving over 1 million cubic yards of soil within this 409 acres piece of land to build approximately 2.5 miles of the levee connecting to the existing levee protecting the Summer Lake South subdivision located south of East Cypress Road.
This levee will provide flood protection to the proposed residential and commercial projects in this area.
The subdivision will include the construction of a manmade lake and numerous parks in this neighborhood.
The levee crown will have a paved access road that will also serve as a recreational trail similar to the existing trail system surrounding the Summer Lake South subdivision.
This is the beginning of the multi‐year master planned development within the East Cypress Corridor Specific Plan Area that was adopted in 2006. The levee construction will be in progress until spring of 2022.
