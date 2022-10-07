Civility rules in Brentwood City Council candidates forum

BRENTWOOD—Six candidates running for the Brentwood City Council gathered for a public forum Thursday night to answer residents’ questions and discuss city policies, and nary a drop of political vitriol was spilled.
Co-hosted by Press publisher Greg Robinson and Tom Santamorena, president of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, the event was held at the Heritage High School auditorium, and livestreamed on Facebook. Faye Maloney, a city resident and former council candidate, served as the moderator.
The public was encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates prior to the event by sending an email to the Press. Candidates were not given any questions in advance.
District 2 candidates Patanisha Davis Pierson, Mark Duke, Brayden Haena and Sinziana Todor as well as District 4 candidates Holley Bishop-Lopez and Tony Oerlemans attended the forum. District 4 candidate Jacob Singh said he was on vacation in Hawaii and unable to attend, but did provide an audio clip that served as his opening statement.
Maloney first outlined the rules for the forum telling the candidates that they were being timed to allow each candidate an equal amount to address the same six questions. Each candidate was given time for opening and closing statements.
All the candidates issued calls for a more professional and civil approach to the city council. Potential council censures came up with Haena, a recent high school graduate, saying that “Censure isn’t a civil approach. We need to come together as a team,” recalling his football experience on the Heritage High School varsity.
Duke, a local pastor, said “unity is the key. Let’s make Brentwood great again.”
Todor called the current council “a battlefield.”
Candidates were asked about their stances on Measure L, which was on the ballot in 2019. The measure, which would have expanded the city's urban limit line and allowed the development of up to 2,400 homes on an 800-acre parcel, was overwhelmingly defeated. Opinions varied. Todorcalled it “a big no-no.” Oerlemans also opposed it and said its failure “shows that Brentwood is strong.” Duke said he voted in favor, as did Bishop-Lopez.
Public safety was also on the minds of the voters. Oerlemans emphasized his long career in local law enforcement and said he would insist on full staffing of the police department. He also called for an expansion of fire department stations. Pierson, a lawyer and pro-tem judge, called for new police substations and paramedic crews. Bishop-Lopez said she would seek more school resource officers. Haena warned against any public safety cuts. “We don’t want to turn us into another Antioch,” he said.
All were asked about Measure Q, another open-space initiative on this year’s ballot. Measure Q would amend Brentwood’s General Plan, which is the framework for city development, to establish a new “Voter-Protected Open Space” land-use designation, also known as the Open Space Overlay.
Proposals to use land within the Overlay for uses other than open space, parks, agriculture, or recreation would require approval by a majority of Brentwood voters, subject to certain exceptions.
Oerlemans backs the measure “We don’t want to live in a concrete jungle,” he noted. Bishop-Lopez said she opposed it, calling it “poor planning.” Duke also voiced his opposition and Haena called it “a tricky one.” Pierson and Todor expressed strong support for the initiative.
The forum lasted one hour and 15 minutes with no recrimination exchanged even though, as Todor said, “talking about yourself is one of the hardest things you can do.”
Among the final statements, Oerlemans said, “I think I can do the best job for our grandkids.”
Pierson reiterated her commitment to the city’s General Plan and said, “I’m tired of hearing about us as a commuter city ... I’m a better candidate for a better Brentwood.”
Haena finished by saying, “I’m not running for office. I’m running for a leadership role.”
Bishop-Lopez noted all the friendships she’s gained in her campaign and cited in particular her opponent Oerlemans. “It’s been an amazing experience.” Giving her final statement, she added, “Now this is in God’s hands.”
