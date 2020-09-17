Claudette Staton runs for District 1

It has been an honor to serve the residents of Brentwood on the city council. Together, we can be proud of the progress we are making, and I am looking ahead with optimism.
Even in the face of a pandemic, infrastructure improvements continue to help improve our quality of life and our local economy. Crime is down. Our parks and open space continue to thrive. I continue to work openly with the public and welcome input; I believe the best decisions are made when all voices are heard.
There is still much that I would like to accomplish. I have been working with Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Office of Business & Economic Development to promote Priority Area 1/The Innovation Center to bring new business to Brentwood. We must shorten ambulance routes to nearby hospitals by extending Sand Creek Road. I want to move forward with building a teen center. Finally, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our economy and will affect the city’s budget. My banking experience will guide me as we work to keep Brentwood fiscally secure.
I serve on the League of California Cities Housing, Community and Economic Development Policy Committee, advocating in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., for Brentwood and all California cities.
Prior to my service on the city council, I co-founded and continue to run the nonprofit International Orphan Relief Foundation. For 14 years, I have volunteered with the Brentwood Advisory Neighborhood Committee, planning events such as the annual Christmas tree lighting, Bark in the Park and Home of the Season. I received the City of Brentwood Service and Dedication Award in 2017.
In my professional life, I was an executive in community banking.
I believe there is no better place than Brentwood to call home. You can learn more at www.claudettestaton.com.
