As folks visit Brentwood’s City Park, they’ll soon be sure to know the time.
A Mayor Bob Taylor-inspired 12-foot-tall, four-sided clock is expected to arrive by the end of the month, Taylor said this week, noting an official unveiling will be held at a yet-to-be determined time.
“I have a costume I am trying to line up,” Taylor said of the unveiling. “It will be cool.”
The Brentwood City Council unanimously approved the timepiece in July last year, months after Taylor suggested it — noting he’d seen similar timepieces at prominent parks around the nation and felt it would complement City Park’s resurrected gazebo, also his idea.
“People are interested in time,” Taylor joked this week. “You know one thing about this world, right? We all want to know what time it is.”
The fixture is slated to cost between $18,000 and $22,000 initially, in addition to an annual $750 charge for maintenance needs, including cleaning, lubricating and mechanical adjustments.
While Taylor might have thought of the idea, his fellow councilmembers helped narrow down the structure’s features, including its 12-foot height, four-sided face, Roman numerals and its location between two light poles near the park’s children’s area, to enhance its visibility.
The height is expected to cut down on possible damage, versus a shorter, 10-foot option, city leaders decided. The four-faced design will enhance its readability from a wider area, and Roman numerals were chosen over Arabic numerals to add visual appeal.
It will be tied to existing electricity from the nearby poles. Its power draw won’t affect current park light poles, and it will employ LED lighting, making its operating cost no more than that of a standard street light. City crews will complete the installation once it arrives.
Taylor also inspired the inclusion of a gigantic red chair in City Park in late 2017 and then led an all-volunteer resurrection of the park’s gazebo that debuted in May last year.
But city leaders have noted the clock will likely be Taylor’s final City Park addition.
“After the clock, we might want to consider that would be one of the final components to City Park, or we might not have any more room,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.
