Contra Costa Farms LLC — otherwise known as CoCo Farms — opened on Dec. 24 in Antioch.
CoCo Farms is one of Antioch's first recreational cannabis dispensaries to open since Prop 64 passed in 2016. The licensed cannabis facility is owned and operated by the same management team as its sister company, Rio Vista Farms.
The facility in Rio Vista has been able to support the community, and the owners hope to continue that in Antioch. Prior to December 2019, there were no licensed dispensaries in the area. CoCo Farms hopes to set a standard for cannabis businesses coming into the area by providing a safe and welcoming environment for consumers and the neighborhood.
Located in the heart of Contra Costa County, CoCo Farms is permitted to sell cannabis to anyone 21 and older with a government-issued ID. CoCo Farms is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and has a full menu of cannabis products, including indoor, greenhouse, and sun grown cannabis flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, tinctures and more. Because Rio Vista Farms and CoCo Farms are owned by the same company, consumers can accrue loyalty points with purchases that are redeemable at either location.
In addition to providing jobs, tax dollars, and quality cannabis products, CoCo Farms has developed a social equity program for children of Antioch residents who have been incarcerated. This philanthropic effort aims to provide resources to support these children's needs that may not be provided by existing city, county and state services.
Contra Costa Farms was approved by the Antioch City Council in early September 2019 and was approved for their California State Cannabis Retail License in November 2019 (C12-0000279-LIC).
The final project will include a large cultivation complex, containing about 130,000 square feet of canopy, distribution and manufacturing, as well as a retail storefront with delivery. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
CoCo Farms is located at 3400 Wilbur Ave. in Antioch. For more information, visit its website www.enjoycocofarms.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.