A special session of Coffee Talk at the Delta Map is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley.
Usually held the first Wednesday of the month, Supervising Naturalist Mike Moran said the Saturday edition of coffee talk is intended to give more people an opportunity to ask questions about the Delta. Visitors are invited to stop by the recently renovated 1,200-square-foot Delta Map located at the shoreline.
“On the first Wednesday of the month, we pull out news stories about what’s happening in the Delta,” Moran said. “It can be anything. We brew some coffee, put out some goodies, and sit down and chat — not to advocate but to provide a little bit of clarity, a little bit of context for folks. With so much happening in the Delta, we figure let’s try it on Saturday. We’ll be out at the map, and we’ll talk about whatever strikes people’s fancy.”
The Saturday gathering will occur on the heels of another Delta discussion that is planned to occur in Brentwood, Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Brentwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The California Department of Water Resources will conduct one of eight meetings scheduled to discuss the Delta Conveyance Project, a plan to use a 40-mile long tunnel to draw water from the northern reaches of the Delta and deliver it to the Central Valley and Southern California. Previously known as California WaterFix or the twin-tunnels project, Gov. Gavin News directed that the scope of the project be reduced to a single tunnel, and this meeting is intended to gather public input on the new initiative. The Brentwood meeting is the only one scheduled in East County.
“This tunnel project is what’s really leading the news as far as what’s happening in the Delta,” Moran said. “It also is a really nice way to open up people’s minds to all these other things going on out here. It’s a fascinating place. It’s a wonderful place to be. It’s not just this haven for all these tumultuous issues.”
Big Break Regional Shoreline is at 69 Big Break Road in Oakley. For more information, call 510-544-3050.
