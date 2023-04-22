A multi-vehicle collision closed Balfour Road east of Sellers Avenue in south Brentwood early Saturday. The rollover accident resulted in minor injuries, according to police on scene. Check thepress.net for further updates.
Collision closes Balfour Road
