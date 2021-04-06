Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two to the hospital in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. The accident occurred on Balfour Road near the intersection of Eagle Rock Way around 10 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A two-car accident that sent two to the hospital Monday night is under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department (BPD).
The accident involved a silver Nissan sedan and a black Mercedes sedan and occurred on Balfour Road near the intersection with Eagle Rock Way just before 10 p.m.
The driver and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes was examined at the scene and released by first responders.
Brentwood police were examining skid marks and other physical evidence as they attempted to piece together how the accident happened. As the investigation got underway, Sgt. Michael Maanao of the Brentwood Police Department said one driver was headed west on Balfour and another pulled out of the Chevron on the same road when the collision occurred. Maanao said that further investigation was required before police could determine exactly what led to the accident.
Eastbound traffic on Balfour Road was blocked and westbound traffic was partially blocked while police, fire and paramedic were active on the scene.
