The city of Brentwood is asking for donations for the multiple families displaced by the fire at the low-income apartment complex on Broderick Drive in early December.
Although nobody was injured, eleven households including multiple families were displaced, and many lost all but the shirts on their backs, the city said in a release.
“The ongoing need to get them back on their feet is great,” the city said in a news release.
The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region was on scene and assisted with immediate financial assistance, blankets, and toiletries, and other non-profits have stepped up with donations for food and clothing in the short term. But local residents can help the families--- many that have children--- to get reestablished in homes and back to some sense of normalcy, the release said.
Interested businesses, non-profits and individuals can donate online through Monument Crisis Center where all funds donated will go into a restricted fund designated specifically for these tenants. Visit their donation website at: https://monumentcrisiscenter.org/donate-now, and scroll down to a drop down menu from “I would like to donate to” selecting the Brentwood Fire Victims option.
Donors can also text MCC to 41-444 and it will route to the same page to make a donation.
To donate by check, make the check payable to Monument Crisis Center: Brentwood Fire Victims.
Checks can be mailed to P.O. BOX 23973, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
“No donations of goods can be accepted at Monument Crisis Center – please donate online or via check only,” the city said.
The American Red Cross suggests that the donations of food, clothing and other household items at this phase of a fire recovery may not be as helpful due to the collection, storage, and distribution problems of those items.
If gift cards are donated, they can be dropped off with Miguel Saldana at Azucar Candies & More at 7860 Brentwood Blvd.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.