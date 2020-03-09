Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) today released new community guidelines for reducing the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and protecting members of the community most at risk of serious illness.
CCHS is recommending that people who are higher risk from COVID-19, including adults over 50 and people with certain underlying medical conditions, should avoid mass gatherings, such as parades, sporting events or concerts.
Health experts from CCHS provided details about the guidance at the media briefing today. You can view it on CCHS' Facebook page. The link is below.
CCHS provided an update regarding three newly identified patients who have novel coronavirus and are in isolation at their homes. Two of the patients were passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and one is known to have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient in another jurisdiction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and public health agencies across the U.S. are monitoring this new disease. Contra Costa Health Services is working closely with its partners and other health systems to track the situation locally.
Most U.S. cases involve international travelers or close contact with someone who has the virus, known as COVID-19. But COVID-19 may now be circulating in Northern California communities including the Bay Area, according to the CDC and CDPH.
Hospitals in the county, including Contra Costa Regional Medical Center & Health Centers, are screening patients with symptoms for potential exposure to COVID-19. Contra Costa Health Services has sent information about coronavirus to local medical providers, emergency medical services providers, and schools.
Prevention Tips
Wash your hands often - for 20 seconds. Use soap and water or hand sanitizer. You can't wash your hands too often right now.
Cover your mouth when you cough. Bury your cough in the crux of your elbow (your upper arm) if you don't have tissue handy.
Stay home if you feel sick.
If you're sick, don't visit your older friends or family members.
Do not visit senior residences or facilities if you feel sick.
If you or a friend or family member feels sick (especially with symptoms of the cold or flu) call a doctor or advice nurse before going to the hospital. If you feel very sick call 911.
A medical expert is the best person to tell you how to get treatment if you feel sick, based on your symptoms.
If you are a senior or helping an older adult, keep medical providers' contact numbers handy.
Face masks are not recommended for the general public as a way to prevent people from getting the virus. Unless a mask is fit professionally, it offers little protection. Masks can create a false sense of security.
Face masks are needed for healthcare workers.
If you are sick with the cold or flu, your doctor may advise a mask so you don't spread the illness to others. Let your doctor advise you on this.
If you know any older adults who live alone and don't have strong social support, reach out to them now to check in.
Important Links:
