The Town of Discovery Bay continues to explore the idea of building a new community pool.
Following a presentation to the Community Services District (CSD) Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, plans for a new six-lane, L-shaped pool have still not been finalized.
Jim McClelland, a group manager at the Aquatic Design and Swimming Pool Engineering branch of Terracon Consultants, informed the board that the county required additional design work before plans could be submitted for approval.
“In addition to the scope of the contract for the pool, the county is requiring all of the plumbing fixtures that support the pool — primarily toilets and sinks — be of a quantity to meet code,” McClelland said. “As the facility is right now, that code is not met.”
After some discussion, McClelland, town staff and the board agreed to carve out the additional toilets and sinks from the locker room and shower areas in the existing bathroom. McClelland suggested the indoor showers could be economically replaced with outdoor showers in the new design.
General Manager Mike Davies asked if the plumbing and electrical plans for this design were included in the town’s existing contract. He explained that if they weren’t, and would incur an additional cost, the item must be placed on a future meeting agenda and voted on by the board.
McClelland told the board not to worry over the cost.
“Under normal circumstances, yes, it’s an additional scope, but given the overall circumstances and Terracon’s performance to this point, no,” he told the board.
This was an olive branch extended by Terracon after several months of unresponsiveness that led the board in December to withhold payment from the company’s latest invoice until an update had been provided.
Board President Bill Pease stated during this month’s meeting that the town intended to pay its portion of the contract, but would like to see more open lines of communication in the future.
“At this point, I think the board is so frustrated that we need to be assured that you are now finished with your designs, they have now been submitted to the county and, if the board approves, once we receive acknowledgement that our construction designs — including the bathrooms, etcetera — are in the county for their review, we will pay everything that is due at that point,” he told McClelland, who agreed nothing more needed to be paid until completed plans had been submitted to the county.
The town began exploring the possibility of upgrading its current pool in 2018 when a settlement from the Hofmann Land Development company awarded Discovery Bay $1.4 million. The town is currently in phase two of a three-phase, $42,500 design contract with Terracon to get a firm idea of what a new pool would cost. The CSD has asked for the county’s design approval before deciding whether or not to move ahead with the project. If the design’s bid comes in at the expected $1.4 million, and the board votes to approve the expenditure, the town plans to pay $820,400 with monies earned from the Hofmann settlement, and $570,740 with a 10-year loan from the town’s wastewater funds.
Approximately one year ago, the town paid Terracon $32,650 to conduct a geotechnical study to see whether a new pool could be built in place of the existing one. With favorable results obtained from the study, the board chose to move forward in the process of obtaining a construction design.
For more information on Terracon’s presentation to the board or the next board meeting, visit todb.ca.gov.
