A new pool is still a possibility in Discovery Bay.
Currently, the design plans for a new, six lane, L-shaped competitive pool to replace the existing pool at the community center are with the county’s building department.
The completed design, created by Terracon Consultants, is intended to give a firm cost estimate of what a new pool would cost.
At the Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board meeting Wednesday, June 17, town manager Mike Davies updated the board on the progress.
“The design went through the Environmental Health Department,” Davies reported. “The Environmental Health Department made some recommendations to the plan, which was modified to include those recommendations. Now we are into the building department, which sends the plans out to various stakeholders.”
Stakeholders include the fire department and the CSD itself, among others. Once stakeholders have weighed in, the plans will return to Terracon, which will further modify them to include any comments made by stakeholders.
“We are hoping to get those plans back as soon as possible,” Davies told the board. “Once that takes place . . . we will be asking Terracon to make a revised guesstimate of the cost of a competitive pool and all the associated costs with that. And then the board can decide at that point whether they want to move forward in the process and send it out to bid.”
There is no timeline for when those plans will return to the town, but Davies did note if the board should decide to continue with refurbishment of the existing pool, it will need to make that decision by September for the pool to be ready for swim season in April 2021.
In September 2018, the town began a refurbishment project on its existing pool but halted the project when a $1.4 million settlement from the Hofmann Land Development Company made possible the idea of an entirely new pool. Since then, the town has paid Terracon $32,650 for a geotechnical land study and entered into a three-phase, $42,500 design contract with Terracon to get a firm idea of what a new pool would cost.
If the design’s bid comes in at the expected $1.4 million and the board votes to approve the expenditure, the town plans to pay $820,400 with monies earned from the Hofmann settlement and $570,740 with a 10-year loan from the town’s wastewater funds.
Other options are to complete the pool refurbishment or fill in the pool, eliminating any community swimming.
CSD Director Bryon Gutow is a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee along with Director Kevin Graves. Gutow expressed his frustration with the length of time the process has taken thus far.
“I don’t think either one of us anticipated how long the decision-making process would take,” he said. “Having a hole in the ground the community can’t take advantage of, as you can imagine, it’s very frustrating. And we are not where we hoped we would be at this juncture.”
