Community rallies around local family

A phone ringing at 11 p.m. can strike fear in the heart of parent whose children are not at home.
Elia Engelstad experienced that fear on Sunday, March 1, when a woman called to tell her of her son’s car accident. Wayne Engelstad Jr., had been driving on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood when another car struck his on the driver’s side. The dashboard collapsed on him, breaking his hip, leg and several ribs. It took firefighters 25 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle, by which time his family had arrived at the scene.
“They showed up to the accident scene while the fire department was still trying to extricate Wayne from the car,” Michael Ray, Wayne’s uncle, recalled. “He was bleeding and in tremendous pain . . . they helicoptered him to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.”
Todd Orlando of the Brentwood Police Department said the investigation into the accident is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed. While the police suspect the driver of the other vehicle was under the influence, toxicology tests have still not confirmed this. If the police feel there is enough evidence to support a conviction of the other driver — whose name has not been released — they will forward the case to the district attorney’s office, where a decision on whether or not to prosecute will be made.
Wayne spent several days in the hospital and underwent surgery before being temporarily released to go home. Ray explained Wayne’s lung injuries put him at risk for infection and doctors felt he would be safer at home.
“It was a devastating accident, and he is lucky to be alive,” Ray said. “Thankfully, his prognosis is good . . . He will have surgery soon, and then we suspect he will have one or two more surgeries after that.”
Engelstad grew up with his family in Brentwood. His father, Wayne Engelstad Sr., played professional basketball in the U.S. and Europe before joining the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The Engelstad family were actively involved in the community, especially when it came to basketball. Both Wayne Jr. and his sister Sabrina shot hoops for Heritage High School before playing college and Wayne Sr. coached dozens of little league games. Recently, he retired from the sheriff’s office due to medical reasons.
Ray said he knew right away the cost of the accident would be more than the initial hospital stay and replacing a car. He set up a GoFundMe to help support the Engelstads as they move forward with Wayne Jr.’s recovery.
“We’ve raised just shy of $12,000 for the family,” he said earlier this week. “When something like this happens, there’s insurance but also just extraordinary costs above what insurance pays. We are looking at more than a year of recovery for Wayne . . . We are anticipating the cost to replace the car, medical costs that aren’t covered and just challenges for the family.”
The Engelstad family was not available for comment.
To donate to the GoFundMe account for Wayne Engelstad Jr., visit https://bit.ly/2UgA5Gy.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.