The Contra Costa County Community Warning System (CWS) announced it has changed the Caller ID used to issue alerts.
The Old Caller ID: 000-000-0000 has been changed.
The New Caller ID: 925-655-0195
CWS is recommending residents do the following to make sure they pick up a CWS alert:
1. Add this number ( 925-655-0195) as a new contact in your mobile device and label it “Community Warning System”
2. Assign or add this new contact to your FAVORITES or EMERGENCY BYPASS.
Taking these steps should stop calls from being identified as Spam or silenced by the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone.
For more information about the Community Warning System visit: www.CoCoCWS.us
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.