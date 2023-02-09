The East Bay Regional Park District in Contra Costa County is among 10 counties statewide to receive $2.8 million from the California Habitat Conservation Fund Grant Program.
This competitive program, funded by the California Wildlife Protection Act of 1990 (Proposition 117), aids local agencies for the protection, restoration and enhancement of wildlife habitat to maintain California’s quality of life.
Riggs Canyon Gateway-Finley Road Ranch Acquisition in the park district will receive $300,000 to acquire 767 acres within the Finley Road Ranch property in East Bay Regional Park District north of the unincorporated community of Tassajara.
“About 40 percent of the estimated 5,500 plant species found in California are found nowhere else on Earth,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “With funding from the California Habitat Conservation Fund, local, state and nonprofit organizations can work toward California’s 30X30 initiative that seeks to protect and restore biodiversity, expand public access to nature, and mitigate and build resilience to climate change.”
In October 2020, Newsom made advancing biodiversity conservation a state priority, elevating the role of nature in the fight against climate change. As part of this executive order, California committed to the goal of conserving 30 percent of lands and coastal waters by 2030 (30X30).
