The East Bay Regional Park District in Contra Costa County is among 10 counties statewide to receive $2.8 million from the California Habitat Conservation Fund Grant Program.

This competitive program, funded by the California Wildlife Protection Act of 1990 (Proposition 117), aids local agencies for the protection, restoration and enhancement of wildlife habitat to maintain California’s quality of life.

Riggs Canyon Gateway-Finley Road Ranch Acquisition in the park district will receive $300,000 to acquire 767 acres within the Finley Road Ranch property in East Bay Regional Park District north of the unincorporated community of Tassajara.

