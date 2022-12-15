Byron Union School District welcomed three new trustees to its school board this week during its regular meeting on Dec. 15. One topic they will explore is whether or not to go solar.
The three members were sworn in and took their seats immediately. Jessica Bane, Lucy Rodriguez and Claudia Rodriguez-Cantwell were the only three applicants for three open seats on the board and, therefore, did not have to appear on a ballot.
Superintendent Crystal Castaneda said the new board – complete with five members for the first time in recent history – will be able to get right to work.
“I’ve had a chance to meet with each of them. They are lovely and excited to serve the community,” she said of Bane, Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Cantwell. “I look forward to bringing them on and working with them.”
One topic the new board will explore is the possibility of bringing solar power to the district. The district spent $4,992 to hire Russell Driver, an outside energy consultant from ARC Alternatives, to offer possible routes for the district to build, use and sell solar energy.
“Many districts have gone in that direction, so we are working with the energy consultant to give us the best plan for Byron,” said Castaneda. “There will be a vote coming up for that early next year before the NEM (Net Energy Metering) rates change. We are looking at capitalizing our savings with that.”
Once it has heard the recommendations from the energy consultant, the board will make a decision focused on financial savings and making the district more environmentally friendly. Castaneda noted that could include purchasing or leasing equipment.
“The potential savings is great over time,” she added. “We could save thousands that turn into hundreds of thousands over the course of time.”
Castaneda came to Byron from Canyons School District, where she served as both principal and superintendent. Before Canyons, she spent time in the classroom, worked as a principal in Martinez, and was the director of educational services in the Oakley Elementary Unified School District.
Castaneda has been with the district since August of this year and is working to create a unified environment between staff, students and families.
One thing she has done is declare the three schools in the district as “purple schools” as described in Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart’s children’s book “The World Needs More Purple People.” In the book, Penny Purple teaches kids to celebrate their own uniqueness while finding common ground with others.
When Castaneda came on campus and saw teachers wearing red shirts and classified employees wearing blue, she knew she needed to mix things up literally and metaphorically.
“The book talks about how the world needs more purple people and purple schools, where we come together to make the world a better place and ask questions and make others feel included,” she said, adding she is working to get Bell to come for a book signing.
To move her plan forward, Castaneda worked with the Discovery Bay Community Foundation to pay for purple shirts for all staff and teachers.
“When Crystal and I discussed purchasing purple shirts for all the teachers and staff to wear on Wednesdays to show unity, it was a great idea and something that has been needed,” said foundation spokesperson Jim Mattison. “We went ahead and purchased 180 shirts, and we just delivered them to each school a few weeks ago.”
The foundation has a long history of involvement in local schools, and recently donated basketballs, soccer balls, kickballs and pumps for students to use, and “slow down” signs and safety cones to keep kids safe during drop-off and pick-up times.
Mattison said his organization also funded an active-shooter information program to ensure all teachers and staff know what to do in case of an emergency.
“We are also working with the district with ongoing mental health programs for our teachers, parents, and students,” Mattison said. “Our partnership with BUSD is strong and we are glad to help whenever we can.”
As the district begins to wrap up the semester before winter break, Castaneda said she feels good about her new home.
“This is a warm and welcoming community,” she said. “We have a lot of new people on our team in the district office … all this new energy that has complemented our veteran staff, and I think this synergy is really exciting. I love being in a small school district where you get to know everyone, it’s easy to have personal conversations and get to the heart of a matter quickly. It’s going really well, and I’m truly honored to be here.”
