3 trustees join Byron school district board

Photo courtesy of Jim Mattison

Byron Union School District Superintendent Crystal Castoneda and Discovery Bay Community Foundation President Jim Mattison.

Byron Union School District welcomed three new trustees to its school board this week during its regular meeting on Dec. 15. One topic they will explore is whether or not to go solar.

The three members were sworn in and took their seats immediately. Jessica Bane, Lucy Rodriguez and Claudia Rodriguez-Cantwell were the only three applicants for three open seats on the board and, therefore, did not have to appear on a ballot.

Superintendent Crystal Castaneda said the new board – complete with five members for the first time in recent history – will be able to get right to work.

