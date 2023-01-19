Six area residents have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 President’s List. The fall term runs from September to December.
- Victoria Mutarelli of Brentwood
- Matthew Aquino of Brentwood
- Soconn Noy of Antioch
- Crystal Foxhoven of Antioch
- Trinity Daniels of Oakley
- Buster Young of Discovery Bay
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. The school serves more than 170,000 learners worldwide, and offers 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
