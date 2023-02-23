Called the “keystone” to protecting open space on Mount Diablo, the East Bay Park District recently announced it will receive a $7 million grant from the California Coastal Conservancy for the purchase of the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property.
The district originally approved spending $11.4 million to purchase the property last September. The property is located at the mouth of Riggs Canyon off Finley Road at the western edge of Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of Mount Diablo State Park.
“Acquisition of the Finley Road Ranch property will preserve forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park,” said Park District Board President Dennis Waespi. “The California Coastal Conservancy grant provides vital funding toward the purchase of the property. Preserving the property is also a key step toward the state’s 30x30 initiative of conserving 30 percent of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.”
Longtime Board member Beverly Lane announced the pact Sept. 10 at Save Mount Diablo’s 50th anniversary Moonlight on the Mountain gala.
“I’m retiring this fall after 28 years as an elected member of the East Bay Regional Park District board of directors,” Lane reflected last fall. “I do feel that it’s been an honor to be on this board. The Park District has really helped ensure that the natural beauty that we have all around us is protected. In a lot of ways this is my opportunity to say goodbye to the Park District with another great success.”
“The Coastal Conservancy is delighted to support acquisition of this 768-acre property and further the state’s 30x30 goals by protecting this important conservation property while also providing greater access to existing parkland,” said California Coastal Conservancy Executive Director Amy Hutzel.
“We very much appreciate the California Coastal Conservancy for its leadership in preserving natural lands and shorelines throughout the state and providing this critical funding,” said Park District General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “We thank the state, our partners, and staff for their contribution toward the acquisition that supports our mission and the state’s 30x30 goals to conserve nature for future generations.”
The Park District was also recently awarded a $300,000 grant from the California State Parks Habitat Conservation Fund for acquisition of the property. Save Mount Diablo also supported the acquisition with a $50,000 contribution toward the initial purchase option.
The original option to purchase the land was due to expire in March. The latest contributions will leave the Park District still $4.4 million short of the total purchase price, Reeves said..
Michael Reeves, the district’s chief of land acquisition, said Tuesday that the district “was very pleased” by the grant award. Reeves added that staff will make a proposal to the district’s Board of Directors at their March 3 meeting to allocate remaining funds from Measure WW to the outstanding purchase price. He noted that available funds from the 2008 Measure WW are sufficient to cover the remaining purchase cost as well as “safety and security” expenses of finalizing absorption into the park district. Measure WW, approved by voters, provided $500 million in bonds to enable the Park District to meet the increasing demand of protecting open space for recreation and wildlife habitat.
The Finley Road Ranch property includes a flat, accessible area that provides the opportunity for a staging area at the entrance to Riggs Canyon, which would significantly improve public access to the property, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, and adjacent Mount Diablo State Park.
Seth Adams, the land conservation director at Save Mount Diablo, called the Finley Road Ranch land a “keystone and a top priority for 20 years because it’s the missing piece, a limited opportunity to acquire land buffering the two parks with an ideal location for a new, low elevation staging area. It’s the key to opening the canyon.”
Adams added, “It’s the most important land acquisition in the Mount Diablo area since 2013 when Save Mount Diablo signed its 1,080-acre Curry Canyon Ranch at the heart of Mount Diablo State Park and the East Bay Regional Park District optioned the 1,185-acre Roddy Ranch to create the new Deer Valley Regional Preserve.”
