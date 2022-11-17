Tucked away in the hills, and protected by the East Bay Regional Park District, lies an ecologically vibrant space that has been sacred to the indigenous peoples of this area for centuries.

Guided tours of Vasco Caves Regional Preserve are a popular way for locals to learn about the nature and history of the area. The park district only recently restarted these reservation-only tours after COVID-19 restrictions prevented the district from offering these explorations.

The area surrounding the preserve is home to the Bay Miwok, Ohlone, and Yokuts people, specifically the Ssaoam and Volvon villages. Ancient pictographs scatter the walls and cupules (a form of ancient rock art) and mortars, used for grinding herbs and acorns, dot the bedrock.

