The county Board of Supervisors will honor Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander culture and traditions at the celebration on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez.
Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) multicultural celebration will showcase dance, music, food, and customs from some Asian and Pacific Islander communities represented in Contra Costa County, including Nepalese, Korean, Filipino, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao, Thai, and Burmese communities.
The AANHPI multicultural celebration will offer simultaneous interpretation in eight languages on the County’s website through Zoom: Tagalog, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, Punjabi, Korean, Spanish or American Sign Language. Use the Zoom link in the Agenda to access this feature during the event. You will see a small globe icon at the bottom of your screen. Click the icon and select your preferred language Tagalog, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, Punjabi, Korean, Spanish or American Sign Language and select “Mute Original Audio”.
