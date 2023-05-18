East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy logo

The deadline to apply for a seat on the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy’s Public Advisory Committee (PAC) has been extended to Aug. 1, 2023.

The conservancy seeks four individuals or organization representatives to serve on the committee to provide input on the implementation of the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan / Natural Community Conservation Plan to the Conservancy’s governing board, plus working on work plans, restoration projects, a small research grant program, the operation of preserves, adaptive management, and the adherence to plan commitments.

The advisory panel is composed of members representing a variety of interest groups, including three members from the development community, three representatives from the conservation community, three private landowners and/or agriculturalists, three representatives of suburban and/or rural residents within the Plan area, as well as staff members from interested public agencies.

