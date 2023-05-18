The deadline to apply for a seat on the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy’s Public Advisory Committee (PAC) has been extended to Aug. 1, 2023.
The conservancy seeks four individuals or organization representatives to serve on the committee to provide input on the implementation of the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan / Natural Community Conservation Plan to the Conservancy’s governing board, plus working on work plans, restoration projects, a small research grant program, the operation of preserves, adaptive management, and the adherence to plan commitments.
The advisory panel is composed of members representing a variety of interest groups, including three members from the development community, three representatives from the conservation community, three private landowners and/or agriculturalists, three representatives of suburban and/or rural residents within the Plan area, as well as staff members from interested public agencies.
The current vacancies are for:
- 1 permit seeker from the development community
- 1 representative from the conservation community
- 1 private landowner and/or agriculturalist (or their representatives)
- 1 suburban or rural resident from the Plan Area.
Anticipated topics for the next few years include advising staff and Board on: Conservation actions (preserve management, monitoring, restoration), public access plans, permit policies, and grant award recommendations.
The PAC meets four times a year: three remotely, and one meeting as a field trip.
Application materials are attached to this email and also available on the Conservancy’s website at cocohcp.org. To be considered, applications must be received no later than Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. either by mail or printout.
For more information about the Conservation Plan and the role of the advisory committee, visit the Conservancy’s website or contact Maureen Parkes at Maureen.Parkes@dcd.cccounty.us or at:
East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy
