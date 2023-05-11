Contra Costa County has an opening to fill on its Airport Land Use Commission.
The commission’s role and responsibilities are to:
- formulate land-use policies and conduct land use planning to ensure proposed developments are compatible with planned operations of public use airports
- review the general plans of local agencies for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan
- review proposed modification to the airport master plan for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan.
Commission members are expected to attend at least one meeting a month. Regular meetings are typically held in person on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Department of Conservation and Development, Zoning Administrator Room, 30 Muir Road, in Martinez. Background study, occasional field trips and extra meetings are sometimes necessary. Members shall serve without compensation. During the term of office, each member shall reside and/or work in Contra Costa County.
The panel is composed of seven commissioners who serve four-year terms and who are appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Appointed members are required to comply with the Fair and Political Practices Commission, Conflict of Interest Code reporting requirements in state law.
Application forms are at the Clerk of the Board by calling 925-655-2000 or visiting: https://contra-costa.granicus.com/boards/forms/321/apply. Applications should be submitted online or returned to the Clerk of the Board, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar Street, First Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews by Zoom or in person at the Airport Committee meeting on Wednesday, June 14, at 4 p.m.
