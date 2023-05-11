Anchor Marina gets abatement ordered

REGIONAL – Bethel Island’s rotting Anchor Marina will be sunk for good following an abatement order approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors at a meeting Tuesday.

Jason Crapo, a county building inspector, called the property at 1970 Taylor Blvd. “having a long history of building and zoning violations that has created a dangerous risk and threat to the health of the residents and surrounding community going back to 2007.”

[Photos] Anchor Marina gets abatement order

Crapo showed Supervisors a series of photos taken recently at the property depicting mounds of rotting garbage 12 feet high, several piles of burnt recreation vehicles, a sunken boat and a variety of illegal power line connections. Crapo noted raw sewage spilling out on the grounds and the lack of water and power. PG&E removed their transformer at the property months ago leaving no power to run the site’s well water.

