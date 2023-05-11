Anchor Marina gets abatement ordered

REGIONAL – Bethel Island’s rotting Anchor Marina will be sunk for good following an abatement order approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors at a meeting Tuesday.
Jason Crapo, a county building inspector, called the property at 1970 Taylor Blvd. “having a long history of building and zoning violations that has created a dangerous risk and threat to the health of the residents and surrounding community going back to 2007.”
Crapo showed Supervisors a series of photos taken recently at the property depicting mounds of rotting garbage 12 feet high, several piles of burnt recreation vehicles, a sunken boat and a variety of illegal power line connections. Crapo noted raw sewage spilling out on the grounds and the lack of water and power. PG&E removed their transformer at the property months ago leaving no power to run the site’s well water.
Crapo estimated that 20 to 30 persons are still living at the site. He also told the supervisors that the county Office of the Sheriff had recorded 48 service calls for the property in recent years, fire marshals had declared four violations of the fire code and mental health teams from the county Health Services Department have all visited the site to offer relocation services. The county issued a formal abatement notice on April 6.
Al Wagner, who identified himself as an owner of the property, appeared to tell the board that when the power was shut down, he lost control of the property. “It’s been a free-for-all,” he said while supporting the county’s move to execute the abatement order. “Please abate this property,” he told the supervisors.
Kimberly Perez, saying she represented the “tenants” of the marina as an appellant, pleaded with the supervisors to hold off on the abatement order. “Work with us,” she asked. Two neighbors of the marina also addressed the board and pleaded for the abatement and closure of the marina. “They’re slumlords,” one neighbor said.
Supervisor Diane Burgis, who represents Bethel Island, said the marina’s hazardous condition had kept her up at night worrying about a repeat of the tragedy at Oakland’s “Ghost Ship” fatal fire.
“I’m so thankful to finally get here,” Burgis said Tuesday while slamming the owner. “You’ve been getting paid (rent and rent subsidies) all along.”
Burgis sought assurances from the Health Services staff that there were available shelter beds for the remaining residents of the marina. She also asked Crapo for a timeline of the abatement procedures. He said following the abatement vote, the owner is given a 10-day first notice of the action. Crapo said a two-week waiting period would follow to hire a contractor to clean up and remove debris. He said the Sheriff’s office would only get involved in any evictions as a last resort. Supervisor Federal Glover added his voice in support of the abatement order saying “This has gone on too long.” The abatement order passed in a 5-0 vote.
For more information: /www.contracosta.ca.gov/4664/Board-Meeting-Agendas-and-Videos
