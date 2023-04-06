The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals with a sound business background, experience in pension fund investment or administration, or in equity investments or banking to serve on the Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association Board of Trustees.
To be considered, candidates must be County residents, must not be Retirement System members or retirees, and may not market any investment, consulting, or related service to the Contra Costa County Retirement Board or any other 1937 Act Retirement Board.
Regular meetings of the board are on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 9 a.m. and sometimes extend into the afternoon. There may also be additional meetings on special topics that arise from time to time.
