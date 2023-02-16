Contra Costa County Superior Court logo

Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury service for the fiscal year 2023 – 2024. The grand jury will be composed of 19 members who will serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review, and report on city and county governments as well as special districts and school districts, according to a county press release.

Application deadline is March 24. Potential grand jurors must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, and a county resident for at least one year, the release stated.

About 75 applicants who reflect the demographic makeup of the county will be chosen to be interviewed by the Grand Jury Selection Committee composed of Superior Court judges. From that process, 30 will be chosen for a grand jury pool, from which 19 will be picked randomly on June 16.

