Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury service for the fiscal year 2023 – 2024. The grand jury will be composed of 19 members who will serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review, and report on city and county governments as well as special districts and school districts, according to a county press release.
Application deadline is March 24. Potential grand jurors must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, and a county resident for at least one year, the release stated.
About 75 applicants who reflect the demographic makeup of the county will be chosen to be interviewed by the Grand Jury Selection Committee composed of Superior Court judges. From that process, 30 will be chosen for a grand jury pool, from which 19 will be picked randomly on June 16.
Orientation will be June 20-23 and June 26-29. when they will meet key members of local government and learn their functions. They organize into committees to investigate local government agencies, research topical materials, interview county executives and their staff, gather facts, and issue written reports with recommendations that will benefit county residents.
Grand jurors receive a stipend for attending full committee meetings, and are reimbursed 62.5 cents per mile of allowable travel.
As a grand juror, you will:
- Develop solutions to problems
- Meet leading members of every level of the government and tour their facilities
- Observe government in action
- Experience a sense of making a contribution to the difficult task of governing
- Write about the facts, findings and recommendations developed as a result of research, investigations, and reports
Other issues to consider:
- Jurors receive a stipend for their service, plus mileage reimbursement, and a parking permit.
- Confidentiality is imperative and information cannot be discussed with anyone including family members.
- Investigations and in-house jury activities are also strictly confidential.
Persons interested in applying may contact the Office of the Civil Grand Jury at 925- 608-2621. Applications are available online (www.co-courts.org/grandjury) and at your local library.
