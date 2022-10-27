Brentwood Community United Methodist Church will be celebrating its seventh anniversary of becoming a Reconciling Congregation, Sunday, Oct. 30.
As part of the celebration, the church will welcome guest preacher Reverend Alyss Swanson. Swanson is a deacon at Campbell United Methodist Church, and a pastoral psychotherapist at Process Therapy Institute, a non-profit mental health agency in Campbell. Swanson is also a transgender woman, so she offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and being a member of the LQBTQ+ community, church officials said.
When Pastor Hyesung Lee was called to serve at the church in 2014, she found a dedicated group of individuals who were interested in exploring the possibility of the congregation joining the Reconciling Ministries Network. Over the next year, church members openly discussed the move, and it came down to a vote – 96% in favor.
“BCUMC believes that God’s grace is available to all those who believe and wish to live in peace with God and others,” Lee said. “The accessibility to God’s grace and blessing is not blocked by any church membership, ethnicity, race, social/economic status, political positions, sexual orientation or gender identities. It is available to all those who believe, open their hearts, love God and love neighbors.”
Reconciling Ministries Network’s mission is to advance justice and inclusion for all LGBTQ people in the United Methodist Church and beyond, according to its website.
Reconciling Ministries Network began as a faith-based response to institutionalized homophobia braided into the fabric of the United Methodist Church. Since 1984, they have worked to transform hearts, churches, and communities through grassroots organizing, resourcing and educating, denomination-level change-making, and pastoral care. More than 30 years later, the Reconciling movement spans four continents, more than 1,000 churches, and more than 40,000 individuals.
Following the service, there will be refreshments, cake, and a question-and-answer forum at noon.
