Brentwood Community United Methodist Church
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Brentwood Community United Methodist Church will be celebrating its seventh anniversary of becoming a Reconciling Congregation, Sunday, Oct. 30.

As part of the celebration, the church will welcome guest preacher Reverend Alyss Swanson. Swanson is a deacon at Campbell United Methodist Church, and a pastoral psychotherapist at Process Therapy Institute, a non-profit mental health agency in Campbell. Swanson is also a transgender woman, so she offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and being a member of the LQBTQ+ community, church officials said.

When Pastor Hyesung Lee was called to serve at the church in 2014, she found a dedicated group of individuals who were interested in exploring the possibility of the congregation joining the Reconciling Ministries Network. Over the next year, church members openly discussed the move, and it came down to a vote – 96% in favor.

