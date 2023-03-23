Bureaucracy blocks repairs to historic building

The Press photo

Now abandoned, the famous Byron Hot Springs Hotel building is the site of trespassing, graffiti and illegal fires. But bureaucracy is preventing the process of restoration.

The Byron Hot Springs Hotel building is both a historic landmark and a hotbed of illegal activity.

Located north of the Byron Airport between Vasco Road and Byron Highway, the hotel and surrounding hot springs were once a destination for celebrities and the wealthy. Now abandoned, the hotel is the site of trespassing, graffiti and illegal fires.

As the building crumbles closer to desolation with each passing day, its owners are struggling to be allowed to complete repair work in the face of continuing requirements from the Contra Costa County Planning Department.

