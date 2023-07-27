One of the many Byron Delta Lions Club’s community projects is to annually donate and deliver school supplies to Excelsior Middle School, Discovery Bay Elementary and Timber Point Elementary.
On July 7, each school received papers, pens, pencils, binders, art supplies and more. In addition to the supplies, and for the second year in a row, the Hayward Silicon Valley Lions Club donated 60 backpacks and notebooks. Their club has a private endowment designated to help give needy students the supplies they need, the group said in a press release.
Lions Clubs are a community service organization that helps students succeed.
