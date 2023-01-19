Dawn Morrow, president of the Ironhouse Sanitary District, reported considerable flooding on Bethel Island Wednesday afternoon. She said the district had contracted with a pumping tanker from the River Rats Septic Services in Isleton to continuously pump out excess water from the sewer system. Most of the island’s roads and homes lie several feet below the water level of the adjacent levees. When heavy rains fall, water mixes into sewer flows causing health risks for residents and potential pollution fines from the federal EPA for the sewer district. “It’s inundated our pipelines and caused all kinds of overflows,” Morrow said. “It’s a health issue.” Several farms and cottages were sitting in water this week. But boats at the New Life Marina survived the rain along Taylor Road.
Cleaning the way for Bethel Island
- Chris Campos, Staff Writer
