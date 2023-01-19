Cleaning the way for Bethel Island

Photo by Chris Campos

Crews from the Ironhouse Sanitary District supervise a team from River Rats Septic Services as they pump out excess water from the sewer system on Bethel Island last week.

Dawn Morrow, president of the Ironhouse Sanitary District, reported considerable flooding on Bethel Island Wednesday afternoon. She said the district had contracted with a pumping tanker from the River Rats Septic Services in Isleton to continuously pump out excess water from the sewer system. Most of the island’s roads and homes lie several feet below the water level of the adjacent levees. When heavy rains fall, water mixes into sewer flows causing health risks for residents and potential pollution fines from the federal EPA for the sewer district. “It’s inundated our pipelines and caused all kinds of overflows,” Morrow said. “It’s a health issue.” Several farms and cottages were sitting in water this week. But boats at the New Life Marina survived the rain along Taylor Road.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription