The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host “Boat America,” a full day boating safety class that covers an introduction to boating, boating law, safety equipment, safe boating, navigation, boating problems, trailering, storing, and protecting your boat, hunting and fishing, and water skiing and river boating.
Registration is open now. The course is offered at Brannan Island State Park, maintenance building, 17645 Route 160 in Rio Vista. The class is on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boating safety program’s goal is to reduce the number of deaths, injuries and property damage that occurs on U.S. Waterways by improving the knowledge, skills, and abilities of recreational boaters. This is a certified safe boating course needed to get the California boater card.
