The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals to serve as at large or at large alternate members of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s advisory fire commission.
The panel:
– confirms cost of abatement reports;
– conducts weed abatement appeal hearings;
– approves surplus equipment declarations;
– reviews fire district operations and budget reports;
– advises the fire chief on district service matters.
The commission also serves as a liaison between the Board of Directors and the community, and may be asked to perform other duties by the board. Applicants must reside or work within the fire district to be considered for appointment.
Regular meetings of the commission are on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord. The appointments will be for full four-year terms beginning on July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2026. Commissioners are not compensated.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 925- 655-2000 or by visiting the county webpage at http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553 no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews in Martinez on Monday, May 9.
