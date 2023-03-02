County has to fill a big funding pothole

Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County

The county Public Works director told the Board of Supervisors that road maintenance funding is running short.

The county’s backlog of maintenance for roads, flood control and parks has grown to a point that without more money, disaster awaits Contra Costa residents, according to the Public Works Department.

Brian Balbas, the public works director, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he has a lot of holes to fill and not enough money in the form of taxes, fees or grants, to do it.

Although the federal government passed a $1.2 trillion package called the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Bill in November 2021, the pot of money comes with some strings attached, mostly requiring local matching funds. The legislation includes around $550 billion in new federal investment in America’s roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet, and more. About $16 billion of that funding is allocated to California’s coffers.

