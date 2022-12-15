The Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s annual Lighted Boat Parade sailed through Discovery Bay on Dec. 10. This year’s theme was “Deck the Hulls.” The evening culminated in an after-party for parade participants at the yacht club, with food, music and dancing.
