The Delta Quilters Guild will host its annual Quilt Show this weekend with more than 100 quilt/quilted art entries, 13 vendors, a boutique with handcrafted items for purchase, raffle baskets, an Opportunity Quilt raffle, a variety of demonstrations of quilting/sewing techniques, and participation from Brentwood’s historic downtown businesses.
In addition to the 2023 entries, the Best of Show winners from the 2022 quilt show will be displayed in the lobby. The theme of this year’s show, Pearls of Wisdom, will be noticeable throughout the Quilt Show in celebration of 30 years of quilt shows, previously at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds and, since 2013, at the Brentwood Community Center at Oak St., 35 Oak St. Hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 10 a.m,-5 p.m. on Sunday. Entrance fee is $10, which is good for both days.
This year’s Opportunity Quilt was designed by materialgirlfriends.com and pieced and quilted by members of the Delta Quilters Guild.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., the Delta Quilters Guild will present quilts to local veterans to honor and thank them for their bravery, sacrifice, and service. Brentwood VFW Post 10789 will perform a Color Guard ceremony.
In addition to making quilts for local veterans, the Delta Quilters Guild donates:
- different size handmade quilts to women and children of Shepherd’s Gate in Brentwood as they graduate to independent living, to children in foster care, and to families who have suffered loss due to fires or other disasters.
- handmade small fidget quilts and adult bobs (bibs) to local memory care units and assisted living facilities.
- pillowcases for children to take to summer camp sponsored by Brentwood Lions Club.
This year, the Delta Quilters Guild has contributed 32 baby quilts, 41 youth-to-adult quilts, 30 Quilts honoring veterans, and 122 pillowcases for the Lions Club Kids Camp.
Proceeds from the Quilt Show will help defray the cost of fabric, batting, and thread for these donations.
