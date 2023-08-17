Delta Quilters Guild Quilt Show logo_EDITORIAL ART

The Delta Quilters Guild will host its annual Quilt Show this weekend with more than 100 quilt/quilted art entries, 13 vendors, a boutique with handcrafted items for purchase, raffle baskets, an Opportunity Quilt raffle, a variety of demonstrations of quilting/sewing techniques, and participation from Brentwood’s historic downtown businesses.

In addition to the 2023 entries, the Best of Show winners from the 2022 quilt show will be displayed in the lobby. The theme of this year’s show, Pearls of Wisdom, will be noticeable throughout the Quilt Show in celebration of 30 years of quilt shows, previously at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds and, since 2013, at the Brentwood Community Center at Oak St., 35 Oak St. Hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 10 a.m,-5 p.m. on Sunday. Entrance fee is $10, which is good for both days.

This year’s Opportunity Quilt was designed by materialgirlfriends.com and pieced and quilted by members of the Delta Quilters Guild.

