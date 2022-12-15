The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department will join most other local law enforcement agencies in purchasing body cameras for its deputies after approval from the Board of Supervisors for a $12.5 million contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc.
The contract covers body-worn cameras, in-car camera systems, storage and software from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2032. The funding came from the county’s Measure X tax program.
According to a staff report, the total cost of agreement is $12,503,168; with an annual cost of $1.2 million. By entering into a 10-year agreement, the Office of the Sheriff will be saving $5 million over the term of the agreement.The Board of Supervisors has approved an allocation of Measure X funding for this program in the amount of $1.3 million annually through June 30, 2024.
Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said Monday: “For over five years, I have been asking the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors for funding to equip all of my deputy sheriffs with body-worn cameras. The Board finally provided funding recently through Measure X, the county’s half-cent sales tax measure. I am proud to say we expect the Sheriff’s Office body-worn camera program will be fully implemented in the coming months. In addition, our vehicles will be outfitted with in-car video cameras. Our goals are greater transparency, increasing the public’s safety, and increasing officer safety. Cameras help with all of those important goals.”
The Office of the Sheriff will be requesting continued Measure X funding later. If the Board of Supervisors does not approve continued funding, the Office of the Sheriff will attempt to identify other funding sources.
