The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department will join most other local law enforcement agencies in purchasing body cameras for its deputies after approval from the Board of Supervisors for a $12.5 million contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc.

The contract covers body-worn cameras, in-car camera systems, storage and software from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2032. The funding came from the county’s Measure X tax program.

According to a staff report, the total cost of agreement is $12,503,168; with an annual cost of $1.2 million. By entering into a 10-year agreement, the Office of the Sheriff will be saving $5 million over the term of the agreement.The Board of Supervisors has approved an allocation of Measure X funding for this program in the amount of $1.3 million annually through June 30, 2024.

