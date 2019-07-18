Dan Muelrath spends his days managing one of everyone’s most vital needs: water.
Muelrath joined Diablo Water District as its general manager in December 2018. He was previously general manager at Valley of the Moon Water District in Sonoma, where he worked for six years. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness, with a minor in water science engineering — both from California Polytechnic State University.
Diablo Water District is a self-governing public agency that provides water to residents in Oakley, Bethel Island and Knightsen, and Muelrath said he is excited to be on board.
“I’ve always loved being in public service roles,” he said. “Our staff is great here and everyone has been welcoming.”
One of his primary objectives since joining Diablo Water District has been technological improvement.
“Like everyone else, we want to make sure we are up to date on current technology,” Muelrath said. “We want to get away from paper.”
Diablo Water updated its website, www.diablowater.org, and created a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/diablowaterdistrict. The new website is more user-friendly and customer-centric, allowing customers to quickly navigate to pay their bills, start or stop service, get information on how to save money, conserve water and read agendas from the district’s board of directors meetings.
The agency is also in the process of digitizing records to make its day-to-day operations easier. Muelrath and his team are working on new billing software that will include a consumer engagement portal projected to be up and running in June 2020.
Muelrath is full of praise for his staff of 16 full-timers at Diablo Water, from front desk staff who take payments, to field operators who work on-call.
“We have a real appreciation for our operators who work 24/7,” he said.
His staff has true dedication to their jobs, he said, and they have been a big part of making his transition into the job an easy one.
Because California has experienced droughts and remains a drought-prone state, Muelrath advises local residents to be mindful of their water usage, particularly when it comes to irrigating yards and gardens.
“Look at your irrigation,” he said. “Make sure the water is hitting where it’s supposed to.”
Muelrath suggests residents come to Diablo Water District’s office at 87 Carol Lane in Oakley, where they can observe a conservation garden for ideas on low-water usage landscapes and plants.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.