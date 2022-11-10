Discovery Bay holiday spirit on parade

Discovery Bay is gearing up for its three annual holiday parades.
Discovery Bay’s Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17, mean residents and visitors can celebrate Christmas on the Delta all month long.
To celebrate her parade’s 20th anniversary, Dove and her team have pulled their three most popular themes from the last two decades and combined them into one: Pirates versus Cowboys versus Aliens.
“There will be all kinds of toys rolling down the streets,” said Dove.
Dove began the parade when her son was born hearing-impaired so he would have a visual display for the holidays. The parade is now the largest event in town each year, with thousands lining the streets to watch floats wind their way from the Discovery Bay Marina to the Discovery Bay Shopping Center, culminating with a tree lighting in front of the Community Center across the street.
Last year, a new tree was purchased with $20,000 raised through local sponsorships and ornament sales.
The Parade of Lights will begin at the Discovery Bay Marina, 5901 Marina Road in Discovery Bay. It will roll down Marina Road to Willow Lake Road, then onto Riverlake and Sand Point roads, ending at the Discovery Bay Shopping Center. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will start at about 7:45 p.m.
Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade
The following weekend, the Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade will wind through the bays of town and cheering viewers with the theme “Deck the Hulls.” Yacht Club Commodore Cheryl Flebut said the evening promises to be fun.
The Lighted Boat Parade is open to the public, and participating boats assemble on Kellogg creek just off the point of Newport Lane. The parade will begin at about 5 p.m. and cruise through every other bay, concluding at the Discovery Bay Marina. The evening will culminate in the after-party for parade participants at the yacht club, with food, music, dancing and awards for each of the three boat size categories.
For those who want to view the parade but don’t live on the water, the boats can be seen from the Discovery Bay Marina as they come into the yacht club at the end of the parade route at about 8 p.m.
Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade
Wrapping up the parade season is the Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade. This parade is for residents of Willow Lake only. There is no theme, allowing participants to express their holiday cheer in their own fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.