The East Contra Costa Historical Museum will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy indoor displays of early pioneer life in the Byer/Nail House built in 1878, visit Homer’s Shed to learn how early wheatfields gave way to orchards and row crops of today, or attend a lesson in the Eden Plains one-room schoolhouse.
Outdoors, enjoy the Byron fire engine, the Byron Hot Springs wagonette, or the Model T, which started with a crank. Weather permitting, children’s games will be offered on the front lawn.
The East Contra Costa Historical Museum is open Saturdays and the third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. April through October.
