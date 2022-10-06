East County man’s life of helping others

‘Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.’
Albert Einstein’s quote sums up how Tim Lear has lived his life.
For the last six years, Lear has been a familiar and welcome face to the senior citizens of East County. But that is about to change because he’s headed to Florida.
After his retirement from the steel industry, Lear, 69, joined forces with the Oakley Senior Center in 2016. After his first year at the center, he became vice president, then stepped up as president. Through his work and dedication over the last 6 years, he was eventually named executive director.
“Even though I’m moving to Florida, I’ll still be in close connection with everyone here,” Lear said.. “It’s only a phone call away for me.”
Lear was instrumental in applying for various grants to be able to remodel the senior center, including one from the City of Oakley for more than $100,000. The center had previously been a fire station, so renovations ranged from minor – painting and interior modifications – to major projects, such as removing some of the firehouse doors and replacing them with walls.
“Then we had to scrap all the rails,” Lear said, while gesturing at the ceiling. “In fact, I worked hard on that myself.”
Most recently, and with another grant, the center’s floor was replaced with a commercial-grade floor, ensuring that it will last well into the future. And it doesn’t end there. From new computer systems to new appliances to new cabinetry, Lear has dedicated himself to building a legacy that will serve well into the future.
“Going forward, this place is really, really doing good,” Lear said with pride.
Lear’s largest project at the senior center has been working with the Food Bank of Contra Costa County. When the Antioch food line ended, he made sure that Oakley picked up where they left off. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of closing their doors, Lear and his team of volunteers doubled their efforts. In a time of historic need, they were able to feed more people than ever before, he said. Now that the virus has started to subside, they continue to feed more than 100 people weekly, he said.
When he wasn’t devoting time to the senior center, Lear worked alongside other service organizations, such as the Oakley Rotary and Delta Lions clubs, local veterans, and the Oakley library.
Even prior to retirement, Lear was committed to helping others. He’s been a member of the District 14 - Napa Independent Order of the Oddfellows for more than 40 years, including serving as the district’s Deputy Grand Master. The Oddfellows aim to improve and elevate every person to a higher, nobler plane; to extend sympathy and aid to those in need, making their burdens lighter, relieving the darkness of despair; to war against vice in every form, and to be a great moral power and influence for the good of humanity, according to their website.
Lear said he is looking forward to joining his family and starting a new chapter of his life. He said he is mostly excited for the beaches and the fishing in Florida, but he admitted that he’s already looked up food banks and senior centers near his new home.
“I’ve been donating my time and helping people almost my whole life,” Lear said. “I’m good at what I do, so I just do it. I just help people.”
