California taxpayers who live in areas affected by natural disasters most of California now have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service has announced. Previously, the deadline had been postponed to May 15 for these areas.

California individuals and businesses harmed by the 2022-23 winter storms qualify for an extension on their federal return until May 15, 2023, to file and pay taxes. California is also extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to October 16, 2023 for Californians impacted by the winter storms in December and January. This aligns California with the Biden administration, which announced that the IRS extended various due dates until October 16, as well.

The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in California and parts of Georgia and Alabama. There are four different eligible FEMA declarations, and the start dates and other details vary for each of these disasters. The current list of eligible localities and other details for each disaster are always available on the Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page on IRS.gov.

