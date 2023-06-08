Contra Costa County Fire Logo_EDITORIAL ART

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says it is returning to full fire responses for all grass, vegetation, and wildfires across the district because of the arrival of seasonal fire weather, Con Fire said in a press release.

Full responses include a minimum of five firefighting apparatus and crews. Since November 16, 2022, such responses had been limited to a single engine based on the reduced threat during winter months.

Con Fire also reminds residents to weed their lawns to reduce the amount of fuel for a fire.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.