Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says it is returning to full fire responses for all grass, vegetation, and wildfires across the district because of the arrival of seasonal fire weather, Con Fire said in a press release.
Full responses include a minimum of five firefighting apparatus and crews. Since November 16, 2022, such responses had been limited to a single engine based on the reduced threat during winter months.
Con Fire also reminds residents to weed their lawns to reduce the amount of fuel for a fire.
These are the most important things owners can do to ensure firefighters have the time and ability to better defend their properties from wildfires. If not already done, now is the time to ensure properties meet or exceed – and continue to meet or exceed throughout seasonal fire danger weather – all weed abatement and defensible space requirements.
This week, fire prevention inspectors are conducting compliance inspections across the district, and issuing citations if necessary for non-compliant properties that put owners and their neighbors in danger. After a brief notification process, properties in continued violation will be abated by the district at considerable owner expense that will appear as a tax lien on their property.
“Seasonal fire danger is once again upon us, later than in recent years, but potentially more dangerous with what will clearly be an abundant crop of dried fuels resulting from winter rains,” said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. “I urge all residents to prepare for wildfires now by practicing weed abatement and defensible space creation and reviewing plans for evacuation, including learning your new evacuation zone.”
Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Chris Bachman, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. added: “Experience shows the resident who abates weeds, creates defensible space, and hardens structures to resist wind blown embers today can make a difference. “Owner preparation of properties is the single most effective thing that can be done to save homes and businesses from wildfire threats,” Bachman said. “Investment in fire safe preparation today can buy the time tomorrow for firefighters to arrive and protect homes and businesses from wildfire loss.” This year’s return to full vegetation fire responses comes a few weeks later than the previous year owing to extended rainy spring weather.
Though a delayed start, spring rains, preceded by winter rains, are resulting in an exceptional crop of vegetation across the county and the threat of a challenging wildfire season.
