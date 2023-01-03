Forecast bad weather closes East Bay parks Jan. 4-5

All East Bay Regional Parks will be closed Jan. 4-5 due to forecast heavy rain and strong winds, according to the East Bay Regional Parks District.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the Bay Area with possible flooding, landslides and rapidly rising rivers and creeks, according to the press release.
Residents should not enter closed parks. Public safety personnel may not be able to respond to emergencies due to road and trail conditions. Anyone entering Regional Parks when closed could be cited or arrested for violation of the Park District’s Ordinance 38.
