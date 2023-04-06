Red Cross logo_EDITORIAL ART

During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is joining forces with PEANUTS as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind! We rely on the kindness of volunteer donors every day to ensure blood is available when patients need it.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” said Brian J Oftedal, and American Red Cross Volunteer and the Contra Costa County Leadership Council. “We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, your donation could be the difference between life and death. Please sign up to donate today”.

As a thank-you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive a Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as Joe Cool, while supplies last. Those who come to give through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County. This getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

