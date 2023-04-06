During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is joining forces with PEANUTS as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind! We rely on the kindness of volunteer donors every day to ensure blood is available when patients need it.
“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” said Brian J Oftedal, and American Red Cross Volunteer and the Contra Costa County Leadership Council. “We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, your donation could be the difference between life and death. Please sign up to donate today”.
As a thank-you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive a Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as Joe Cool, while supplies last. Those who come to give through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County. This getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.
People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation.
Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through April 23 in Contra Costa County include:
April 18, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Summerset at Brentwood III, 1581 Regent Drive
April 27, 9:30 a.m.- 03:30 p.m St. Ignatius of Antioch, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd.
Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- April 7, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 8, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 9, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 10, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 11, 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- April 12, 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m
- April 13, 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
- April 14, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 15, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 16, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 17, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 18, 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- April 19, 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- April 20, 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
- April 21, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 22, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- April 23, 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
