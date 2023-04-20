Glazer, Grayson host town hall meeting
Photo by Christian Raitt

State Sen. Steve Glazer (left), D-Contra Costa, who represents the Brentwood area, joined state Assemblyman Tim Grayson, D-Concord, at a town hall meeting in Brentwood on Thursday, April 13. “Brentwood residents are always engaged, and I appreciated the questions and feedback at the town hall,” Glazer said this week. “I can only be an effective representative when I’m informed on issues of concern to residents. I have a great partnership with Assemblymember Grayson in representing the Brentwood community in the state Capitol.”

