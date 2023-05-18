MARTINEZ – How many dead dogs are too many? Euthanizations at the county Animal Shelter in Martinez drew a heated protest from animal rescue groups Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
Rescue activists Bara Sapir and Irina Dyatlovskaya told the supervisors that more foster groups refuse to cooperate with animal services staff at the Contra Costa County Animal Services staff as the number of dog euthanizations is climbing.
Although a number of county residents may believe that the county animal shelter is a “no-kill” shelter that is not the case. In the first four months of this year, the county reports 212 euthanized animals: 139 cats and 69 dogs and four other kinds of animals. In 2022, 585 cats and 229 dogs were euthanized.
The Animal Services Department’s strategic plan states their goal as “Striving to decrease our shelter intake, increase our live release rates and to reserve euthanasia only for animals that have serious medical conditions with great suffering, or behavior issues that pose a threat to the public’s health and safety and the animal’s well-being.”
Sapir said in an email, “I live in Contra Costa county and currently NO animal rescue groups are able or willing to work with the facility. Not able because money has dried up…They aren’t interested in saving the ‘bigger’ dogs.” She added, “• olunteer rescue workers I am affiliated with, request, (we’d like to demand), an immediate stay on all animals put on kill lists and needlessly exterminated. CCAS has 2-3 dogs on a list now, surely they have space until things are worked out including there is a hired professional experienced Behaviorist team in place who can make informed decisions.”
Another activist, Alex Clark of CalPaws K9, has also expressed online her frustration with CCAS. “We have good relationships with shelters and today we closed the door on the Martinez shelter,” the retired sheriff deputy said recently. “We refuse to work or help with bullies, difficult county employees and refuse to have to deal with animal control services not doing their jobs or at least attempting to work with us. The saddest part is these dogs in this shelter are at the mercy of an employee that does not even know their name or their gender. It is easy to euthanize a dog you have no connection to.”
Sapir noted Wednesday that she expected protesters to gather at the Martinez shelter to demonstrate against the planned 11 dog euthanizations scheduled at the facility.
Sapir had gathered support from Board of Supervisors Chairman John Gioia, who has agreed to meet with the group and has arranged a tour of the shelter with Director Beth Ward on May 22. Orinda Mayor Inga Miller has also expressed support for shelter reforms.
