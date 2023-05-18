Contra Costa Animal Services logo_EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of Contra Costa Animal Services

MARTINEZ – How many dead dogs are too many? Euthanizations at the county Animal Shelter in Martinez drew a heated protest from animal rescue groups Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 16.

Rescue activists Bara Sapir and Irina Dyatlovskaya told the supervisors that more foster groups refuse to cooperate with animal services staff at the Contra Costa County Animal Services staff as the number of dog euthanizations is climbing.

Although a number of county residents may believe that the county animal shelter is a “no-kill” shelter that is not the case. In the first four months of this year, the county reports 212 euthanized animals: 139 cats and 69 dogs and four other kinds of animals. In 2022, 585 cats and 229 dogs were euthanized.

